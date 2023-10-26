A black-headed python has been spotted eating another member of its species in Far North Queensland, Australia.

Nick Stock, manager of the Australian Wildlife Conservation Organization (AWC) Piccaninny Plains Wildlife Sanctuary, witnessed the incident. He reported that the larger python clutched around the smaller one and swallowed its tail first.

"It was an unusual experience," said Stock, "I've seen black-headed pythons eat other snakes, but this was the first time I've seen one eat another python.

According to Helena Stokes, a wildlife ecologist with AWC, this type of cannibalistic behavior has rarely been caught on film outside of captivity.

"Black-footed pythons prefer to eat reptiles rather than mammals, and they have been known to eat large reptiles, including goans, and even venomous snakes," she explained. By consuming others, they also reduce competition for resources in the region.

This is not the first case of cannibalism among black-headed pythons. One python was also seen eating another in Australia in 2019.

