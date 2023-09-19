Body of 900-year-old woman found in Argentina: she was buried in a canoe

During archaeological excavations, researchers discovered the body of a woman who was about 900 years old. It was noteworthy that she was buried in a canoe.

This is reported by Gizmodo.

According to scientists, this woman died between the ages of 17 and 25 and was buried near the modern border between Chile and Argentina. But the difference from other people buried in the area was that she was buried in a canoe. The team believes that this could be a symbolic way to help the deceased go to the afterlife.

"At first, we didn't even realize what we had found, as this practice was not popular in Argentina. But over time, we were pleasantly surprised," said researcher Alberto Enrique Perez.

Video of the day

Read also: Ancient sword aged 1500 years was found at the bottom of a lake in Sweden

This woman was discovered in Newen Antuz, located in the foothills of Patagonia. She was named "Individual 3" because two other human bodies were also found in this place. The remains of these individuals, dated to around 1482, were also buried in a canoe. The researchers believe that "Individual 1" and "Individual 2" were killed by the Spanish, as evidenced by the injuries on their skeletons and amputated limbs.

The cause of death of this woman has not yet been determined. There was a large jug next to her head, and although most of the canoe around her body has rotted away, approximately 600 wooden fragments remain.

As a reminder, a plumber in Spain accidentally stumbled upon 2500-year-old gold jewelry.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!