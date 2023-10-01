In Turkey, an attempted terrorist attack was recorded in the center of Ankara near the Interior Ministry building. During the shootout, two police officers were lightly injured.

This was announced by the head of the Turkish Interior Ministry Ali Erlikay, he was quoted by CNN

The Interior Minister said that at about 09.30 two terrorists drove a car to the entrance gate of the Main Security Directorate of the Interior Ministry and detonated bombs.

One of the terrorists blew himself up.

As a reminder, a powerful explosion occurred in Istanbul: there are dead and wounded.

