Hidden medieval crypt of 900-year-old cathedral discovered in England (photo)

Excavations at Exeter Cathedral in England have revealed the original foundations of the 12th-century high altar of the church. Researchers also discovered a medieval crypt and the empty tombs of two bishops.

The experts found it during excavations of the cathedral and a room in the center of the church, where the choirs, the main altar and the bishop's throne are located. This is reported by Smithsonian Magazine.

It is noted that the excavations were carried out on the eve of the installation of a more environmentally friendly floor heating system, as well as significant conservation of the historic building. Preliminary findings made by the team include the remains of several Roman-era structures.

Video of the day

Read also: 30 ancient tombs belonging to the highest clergy found in Turkey

It is specified that St. Edward the Confessor founded Exeter Cathedral in 1050. Construction began in 1114, following the Norman architectural style characteristic of the era.

The two towers of the original building and parts of its nave walls survived to this day, but the rest of the cathedral was rebuilt in the Gothic style between about 1270 and 1350. Today, a large community worships in the Anglican church.

Archaeologists have discovered a recessed area where an underground crypt may have been located behind the foundation of the altar, contradicting the long-held belief that the cathedral did not originally have one. According to the statement, the crypt was filled in around 1300.

While excavating the backfill, the researchers discovered two empty tombs, each lined with stones. They suspect the tombs belonged to two bishops of Exeter, whose bodies are known to have been moved from their original tombs in 1320: Robert Varelwast, who died around 1155 and William Brewer, who died in 1244.

As a reminder, a Bronze Age arrowhead made from a meteorite was found in Switzerland.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!