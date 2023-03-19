Roman mosaic of the 2nd-4th centuries was discovered on the site of the future supermarket in England (photo)

A Roman polychrome mosaic was discovered in the UK on the site of the future Aldi supermarket in Olney, Buckinghamshire. The discovery, which dates back to the 2nd-4th century AD, consists of geometric designs.

The images are made in mosaics of four colours: dark grey, red, dark blue and white. It is reported by The History Blog.

One thick border contains a two-thread woven pattern. The larger decorative panel contains straw knots, stylised palmette patterns that look like stretched hearts and diamonds.

It is noted that the floor of a large room in a Roman building is paved with mosaics. Most of the mosaic that was recovered was from the edge of the room.

The remains of two smaller rooms were found nearby. Several other stone structures found at the site have been identified as baths or water collection cisterns.

A significant part of the mosaic pavement extends under the city street, so unfortunately it will not be completely excavated. It will also not be removed.

It is specified that the mosaic will remain in place, covered to protect it. Archaeologists and cultural authorities have proposed a plan to keep the find safe while construction continues.

