In England, archaeologists found a bust of the Greek god of wine production Silenus (photo)

A team of archaeologists from the Ecus association found a bust of the Greek god of wine production Silenus in Cockermouth (England). In ancient times, it could be used as a weight.

The Greek Reporter reports that the find is a heavy weight that could have been created in the 1st century AD. This bust could be used to weigh objects on peculiar scales. The device worked with a counterweight that slid along the longer arm to balance the load and indicate the weight of the objects.

Site manager Eddie Dougherty explained that Cockermouth was a regional center in the first and second centuries leading to forts on the Cumbrian coast, extending to Whitehaven and Carlisle, and further east to Corbridge.

Led by its technical director Andy Crowson, the Ecus team also discovered evidence of a Roman road and outbuildings on a site in the southwest corner next to the road. Archaeologists hope to find objects that were used for private prayer and worship, such as figurines.

For reference: in Greek mythology, Silenus was the companion and mentor of the god of wine, Dionysus. He was considered the personification of musical creativity, drunken joy, dancing, and all kinds of fun. He was depicted as a forest man with horse ears, and sometimes also with a horse's tail and legs.

