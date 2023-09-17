Rare animal fossils 9 million years old were found in Anatolia (photo)

In Turkey, archaeologists found fossils of animals that are 9 million years old. Among them was a rare fossil of a feathered porcupine, rarely seen in Anatolia.

According to Anatolian Archaeology, the leader of the excavation team, Dr. Ahmet Ihsan Aytek, noted that the remains of animals from the family of cats, porcupines and birds were unearthed.

Read also: Archaeologists during excavations in Bulgaria found a Roman "refrigerator" with leftover food

"Our initial observations indicate that the feline species may be a saber-toothed tiger, but we will classify it with further detailed studies. As for the feathered porcupine, it is a very rare species in Anatolia," the scientist explained.

Video of the day

Last year, fossils of 15 animals were identified here - rhinoceros, anteater, giraffe, horse, antelope and gazelle.

"This year we found a feathered porcupine, which is a very rare species in Anatolia. In this connection, we obtained an important fossil. In particular, the discovery of an almost complete skull and jaw bones preserved in this way is probably a unique example in Anatolia," added Dr. Ahmet Ihsan Aytek.

The exact age of the fossils will be established through chemical and geological studies.

We will remind you that in Spain, a worker found rare artifacts that are 2500 years old between water pipes.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!