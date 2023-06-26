A 13-story building collapsed in the Egyptian city of Alexandria. The incident occurred on Khalil Hamada Street.

Youm7 reports that many people were trapped in the rubble, including visitors of a local supermarket located on the first floor of the building.

Read also: In India, an amusement ride collapsed down from a 15-meter height (video)

Video of the day

Several cars were also damaged in the collapse.

Security services, civil defense forces, ambulances, the governor of Alexandria and Major General Muhammad al-Sharif are at the scene.

It is noted that the building was used for apartment renting in the summer season.

According to preliminary data, the collapse was caused by serious defects in the building's construction.

In early June, a suspension bridge collapsed in eastern India. At least 30 meters of the superstructure fell into the water. There were no reports of any injuries.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!