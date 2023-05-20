World's oldest jewellery found in Africa: it was a form of non-verbal communication

During excavations on the outskirts of Essaouira, a Moroccan port city, archaeologists discovered a 150,000-year-old piece of jewellery. According to scientists, ancient people used this artefact to communicate non-verbally. Previously, the title of the oldest jewellery belonged to a 135,000-year-old Neanderthal necklace from Croatia.

The Daily Mail writes about it.

The find is a necklace made of sea snail shells. Scientists managed to find 33 beads with a diameter of about a centimetre. They probably served as a decoration for clothing or a necklace.

"The discovery suggests that people began to express themselves through jewellery and other objects much earlier than previously thought," said Stephen Kuhn, the study's lead author.

