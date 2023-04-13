10 million times more powerful than the Sun: Scientists have discovered a cosmic object that violates the laws of physics

NASA scientists have published the results of their new study, which concerns an ultra-bright X-ray source in space that emits 10 million times more radiation than the Sun. This phenomenon violates a well-known law of physics known as the Eddington limit, which determines how bright a cosmic object of a certain size can be without breaking into pieces.

With the help of the NuSTAR space telescope, scientists discovered an ultra-bright X-ray source, which was named M82 X-2. The study showed that this source emits an extremely large amount of radiation, violating the Eddington limit.

Until now, astronomers believed that the high brightness of such objects could only be an optical illusion, but new observations from the NuSTAR space telescope refute this assumption.

Scientists believe that special processes occur in this neutron star that allows it to violate the Eddington limit. Despite a large amount of radiation, this star has not yet blown to pieces. Scientists speculate that this may be due to the strong magnetic field that changes the shape of the atoms in the neutron star, allowing it to remain intact even under the influence of large amounts of radiation.

The study of ultrabright X-ray sources in space opens up new possibilities for studying extreme conditions in space, such as high-energy explosions and activity in galactic regions. The discovery of such ultra-bright X-ray sources helps to expand our understanding of the processes that take place in space objects and the interaction of matter and radiation in extreme conditions.

The study of M82 X-2 is just the beginning, and scientists continue to study this ultra-bright X-ray source and other similar objects to better understand the processes that lead to such bright emissions. These studies can open new horizons in our understanding of cosmic phenomena and help in unraveling the nature of ultra-bright X-ray sources in space.

