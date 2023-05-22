Dinner in just 20 minutes: How to cook liver fritters

Liver pancakes are a great choice for a hearty and tasty lunch or dinner. This dish not only saturates the body with nutrients, but also has a unique taste. If you want to try something new, surprising and yet easy to prepare, liver pancakes are a great option.

Ingredients:

350 g of pork or beef liver;

60 g of pork bacon;

0.5 cups of couscous (or rice);

1 egg;

1 onion;

2 cloves of garlic;

1 tbsp of ground paprika;

1 tbsp of ground fenugreek;

pepper, salt and sugar to taste.

Pass the washed liver, bacon, garlic and onion through a fine mesh of a meat grinder. Pour boiling water over the couscous and leave for a few minutes, or use cooked soft rice. Add it to the minced meat. Add salt, pepper, a pinch of sugar to the egg mixture and mix well. For a more interesting taste of liver pancakes, you can fry them in mustard oil.

Enjoy!

