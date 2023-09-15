Dinner for the whole family: a recipe for pumpkin casserole with minced meat and rice

Pumpkin casserole with minced meat according to Shuba's recipe will appeal even to those who do not like pumpkin.

Ingredients:

Rice - 200 g

Butter 73% - 40 g

Minced meat - 200 g

Pumpkin - 600 g

Hard cheese - 150 g

Chicken eggs - 3 pcs.

Milk 2.8% - 60 g

Salt - to taste

Ground black pepper - to taste

Greens - to taste

Read also: How to make homemade jelly candies without chemicals and dyes: a simple recipe

Method of cooking:

Wash the rice and cook in salted water for 20 minutes. Add 30 g of butter and mix.

Clean and grate the pumpkin and cheese on a coarse grater. Wash and chop the greens.

Video of the day

Salt the minced meat and add pepper, grated pumpkin, greens and mix. Grease a mold with oil and put boiled rice in it. Put minced meat with pumpkin and greens on top.

Beat the eggs with milk, add half of the grated cheese, salt and mix. Pour the minced meat and sprinkle with the remaining cheese.

Bake at 190 degrees in the oven for 40-45 minutes.

We also advise you to pay attention to the recipe for pumpkin pie with cheese.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!