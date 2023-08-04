Increase your harvest: how to make fertilizer from stale bread

Bread is a valuable product for gardeners because it can be used as a fertilizer to increase yields.

It contains yeast, which promotes plant growth, fights pathogenic fungi and improves the flavor of the fruit. It is important to add other fertilizers to stabilize the acidity level of the soil.

Too stale bread with mold can also be used as a fertilizer, as mold plays a protective role. Bread fertilization is suitable for many crops, including cucumbers, tomatoes, eggplants, pumpkins, peppers, strawberries and wild strawberries.

However, it is not recommended for onions, garlic and potatoes. Before making bread fertilizer, make sure your plants are healthy and not damaged by insects.

How to make fertilizer from bread

Put stale bread in a deep plastic container;

Pour warm water over it;

Cover with a lid, put something for pressure;

Put the dishes in a warm place for 1-2 weeks;

Wait for the absence of white foam and a pungent odor;

Dilute the infusion with water in a ratio of 50\50;

Throw away the leftover bread.

It should be used either by foliar feeding or under the root.

