Morning starts with coffee and fire: assault soldiers show their day at the front near Bakhmut (video)

Bakhmut remains one of the hottest spots on the frontline. There, Ukrainian defenders are holding the line, fighting contact battles, holding back the Russian advance and winning back every metre of land.

Soldiers of the assault battalion showed footage of their everyday life, when the morning begins with both fire and coffee. This was posted on the Facebook page of the 3rd separate assault brigade.

"When the morning begins with coffee and fire at the Russians. This is a day at the front near Bakhmut. Footage from the soldiers of the 2nd assault battalion of the 3rd brigade," the military said.

We recall that the Security Service of Ukraine's Special Forces are bringing our victory closer by eliminating enemy manpower and equipment. Overnight, the defenders eliminated ten Russian tanks and one armoured personnel carrier.

