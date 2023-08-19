Eliminates the cause of unpleasantness: how to clean the toilet

There are many household products and modern technologies for cleaning in the world, but housewives know that simple remedies and folk methods can be even more effective. In particular, it is possible to remove an unpleasant odour from the toilet bowl not only with the help of expensive chemicals.

One of the unexpected solutions was the use of salt to combat unpleasant odour in the toilet. Salt not only masks the aroma, as air fresheners do, but also eliminates its cause.

How to remove bad odour from the toilet with salt:

treat the space under the toilet rim and contaminated areas with salt;

pour a little salt into the drain itself;

after 15-20 minutes, using a sponge or brush, wipe the problem areas and press the flush.

The result is a clean toilet bowl. In addition, to have a fresh smell from the toilet, you can pour laundry detergent into it and leave it overnight. In the morning, you just need to press the flush button, and the unpleasant smell will be neutralised.

As a reminder, we have already written how to clean and disinfect the toilet with garlic. This method will keep the toilet clean and kill all bacteria.

