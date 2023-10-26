There are many omens and beliefs associated with the mirror, and this is not surprising, since this object is considered magical. Many believe in the magical power of certain phrases. According to omens, if you look in the mirror before leaving the house and say a few words, it brings success.

Daily video

About this writes Time of Actions.

In the morning, when a person is preparing to leave his apartment, you can perform a simple ritual.

It involves looking in the mirror, while saying the following phrase: "Where I go, there is my success."

Read also: To whom you can not give a watch and why: the meaning of prejudice

According to beliefs, such words attract happiness and protect a person from failures and conflicts. Also, this morning ritual increases the chances of a successful day.

"Magical" phrase is recommended to say before important events, such as exams, interviews, meetings and other important moments.

In addition, looking in the mirror before leaving the house is a good omen itself.

Recall, we have already written what omens about money really work.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!