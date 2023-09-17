Speed up metabolism and improve well-being: nutritionists named top 4 drinks that help you lose weight

Eating right, drinking the right drinks and being physically active can help you lose weight. Health Shots provides information on healthy drinks that can help you boost your metabolism.

Green tea

The catechin content of green tea makes it an effective antioxidant that boosts metabolism. Drink one or two cups of green tea daily to enjoy its health benefits.

Apple cider vinegar

A mixture of a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar and water consumed before meals can help burn fat and reduce appetite, which will help you avoid excessive snacking.

Lemon water

Lemons contain nutrients that are good for the body and are rich in vitamin C. They can improve metabolism and promote detoxification processes in the body.

Ginger tea

Ginger has thermogenic properties that can increase body temperature and help speed up metabolism.

