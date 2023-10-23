Unique clay figurines were found during excavations in Turkey. They date back to about 5700 BC.

According to Arkeonews, this discovery was made during excavations in the Ulucak Höyük mound, one of the oldest Neolithic settlements in modern Western Anatolia.

It is noted that excavations have been carried out in this place since 2009. They are led by a professor at the University of Trakya, Professor Dr. Ozlem Cevik.

According to an archaeologist, the statuettes appear to depict a man and a woman. The woman is holding a child in her arms.

The artifacts were found in a room that scientists believed to be a warehouse. The researchers were particularly interested in the unusual headdresses that resemble hats.

"They are very different from the figurines found in Uluçak and have no known analogues in Anatolia," explained Professor Cevik.

The Uluçak mound is located in Turkey, about 25 km east of Izmir. It was discovered by British researcher David French in 1960. Systematic excavations began in 1995.

