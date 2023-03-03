'Destroyed very ambitious targets': soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine showed the destruction of Russian Tor-M1 and Gvozdika self-propelled artillery

Ukrainian defenders eliminated a significant amount of enemy equipment on one of the directions of the front. In particular, the Tor-M1 autonomous self-propelled surface-to-air missile system was destroyed.

As reported on the National Guard of Ukraine Facebook page, our fighters conducted aerial reconnaissance and found the occupiers' targets. Ammunition was dropped from the drone and it hit directly the Tor M1 autonomous self-propelled surface-to-air missile system.

Our defenders eliminated the Russian ISDM Zemledeliye ("Agriculture") mine-laying system in the same way aftewards.

"While performing the tasks, the enemy BM-21 "Grad" and two 2C1 "Gvozdika" were also destroyed," added the National Guard and showed a video of the destruction of enemy equipment.

The National Guard noted that the cost of the Tor-M1 surface-to-air missile system is about $50 million.

Engineering system of remote minelaying (ISDM) Zemledeliye is externally similar to the Grad multiple rocket launcher. It uses 122 mm ammunition.

The composition of the complex consists of a combat vehicle on an eight-wheel armored KamAZ chassis, a transport and charging vehicle, and transport and launch containers with engineering ammunition.

It has two units for 25 missiles each (50 in total), and equipped with a satellite navigation system, a computer and a weather station.

ISDM Zemledeliye is equipped with mmunitions that have programmable self-destruct devices or deactivators.

One unit is capable of installing up to 600 POM-3 "Medallion" anti-personnel mines.

The Gvozdika self-propelled artillery is a Soviet 122-mm self-propelled howitzer based on the MT-LBu multi-purpose chassis, which is designed for the destruction of manpower, artillery batteries, howitzers, as well as for providing passages in minefields and field barriers.

The hull of the self-propelled artillery is made of steel sheets. The bulletproof armor of "Gvozdika" can withstand a 7.62-mm screw ball B-32 from a distance of 300 m.

The firing range varies from 4,070m to 15,200m.

