'Destroy the entire invasion of ants': gardeners named the best way to get rid of insects without chemicals

Ants can be somewhat beneficial to the garden. Since they are predators, they prey on other insects that live on lawns and can contribute to pollination while searching for food.

However, these pests like to build nests around the root system of plants, which can stunt growth and make plants more vulnerable to disease. Experienced gardeners have their own tips on how to get rid of insects without harsh chemicals.

The best known natural way to kill ants is to use boiling water. Find as many entrances to the ant nest as possible and pour boiling water inside.

Dishwashing detergent and vegetable oil have a fairly high success rate. Substances are absorbed into the exoskeletons of ants and instantly suffocate them. To use this method, mix half a teaspoon of detergent with one and a half teaspoons of vegetable oil and add water.

When the mixture is ready, pour some into a spray bottle to take care of the ants outside the nest, then pour the rest directly into the nest.

Another option is baking soda and sugar will attract the pests because ants love sweets. The insects will eat some and take the rest back to the nest for the queen. Soon after they eat the sweet paste, the queen and other ants will start dying from baking soda.

To make the remedy, mix baking soda with sugar until it turns into a paste, and then put small amounts of the paste around the entrances to the ant nests.

