Famous People's Artist of Ukraine Nina Matvienko has died. This tragic news was reported by her daughter Antonina Matvienko on her Instagram.

"Mom died," she wrote and added a photo of the artist with flowers.

Biography of Nina Matvienko

People's Artist of Ukraine, laureate of the Taras Shevchenko National Prize, Hero of Ukraine.

Childhood and youth

Nina Matviienko was born on October 10, 1947, in the village of Nedilyshche, Emilchyn district, Zhytomyr region. She was the youngest of five children in the family. Nina's father, Mytrofan Matviienko, was a collective farmer, and her mother, Maria Matviienko, was a housewife.

Nina loved to sing since childhood. She often performed at school concerts and competitions.

Career.

After graduating from the music school, Nina Matvienko worked in the Zhytomyr Regional Folk Choir named after Hryhoriy Veryovka. In 1968, she became the soloist of the choir.

In 1978, Nina Matvienko was awarded the title of Honored Artist of Ukraine. In 1985, she became People's Artist of Ukraine.

Nina Matvienko is the performer of Ukrainian folk songs and a songwriter. She sings in different genres, from folk songs to author songs.

The singer has toured all over the world, performing in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia.

Personal life

Nina Matvienko was married to Petro Honchar, a musician and composer.

Awards and honors

Honored Artist of Ukraine (1978)

People's Artist of Ukraine (1985)

State Prize of Ukraine named after Taras Shevchenko (1988)

Hero of Ukraine (2007)

Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, V degree (2013)

Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, IV degree (2017)

Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, III degree (2022)

