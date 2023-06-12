Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has died at the age of 87. He died at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan.

This was reported by the Corriere della Serra. The journalists reported that on April 5, Berlusconi was rushed to the hospital and immediately transferred to intensive care. He stayed there for more than 10 days. After his hospitalization, doctors reported that Berlusconi suffered from chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (blood cancer).

On June 9, he was transferred to a hospital in San Raffaele after a long hospitalization in a Milan clinic that lasted 45 days.

Silvio Berlusconi, an Italian politician and entrepreneur, was born on September 29, 1936 in Milan. After graduating from the Law School of the University of Milan, he began his career in the construction business. The boom in the industry at the time allowed Berlusconi to quickly accumulate a substantial fortune.

In the 70s, he turned his attention to the telecommunications industry and the media. Berlusconi bought several newspapers and TV channels, which later became part of his Mediaset media holding. In 1986, he bought the AC Milan football club. Under his leadership, the team, which was in difficult times, became one of the leading clubs in European football, winning the Champions League and the national championship several times.

His success in business brought Berlusconi the status of a billionaire. In 2005, Forbes magazine included him in the list of the world's richest people, ranking him 25th with a fortune of $12 billion.

Berlusconi started his political career quite late, when he was 57 years old. In January 1994, he founded the Forza Italia party, and just two months later it won the federal parliamentary elections. This became a temporary record not only for Italy but for the whole of Europe.

Throughout his political career, Berlusconi served as Prime Minister of Italy four times (1994-1995, 2001-2005, 2005-2006, 2008-2011), but his name was also often associated with various scandals. He was accused of having ties to the mafia, tax evasion, and accepting bribes. One of the most famous scandals was the story of sex parties with orgies, known as "bunga bunga," which, according to media reports, took place at Berlusconi's villa.

In his political activities, Berlusconi developed friendly relations with Russia. He openly supported Vladimir Putin, expressing a positive opinion on his policies, including controversial issues that caused a negative reaction in Europe, such as human rights and the annexation of Crimea. The media reported that the two leaders enjoyed a warm personal relationship, with Putin himself calling Berlusconi his "friend and ally."

