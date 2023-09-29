Snails will be out of the way: how to ward off pests from the garden

Snails are common pests that can cause significant damage to plants in the garden. They eat leaves, shoots, and fruits, which can lead to their destruction or damage.

There are several ways to scare away snails from the garden. And some of them are quite simple.

You can pick up snails by hand and take them outside the yard. However, this method requires you to wake up early and work hard.

Read also: Gardeners told how to water plants in the fall to get a better harvest in the summer

You can also use chemicals, but you need to be careful, as they can be harmful to the environment.

There are natural remedies that snails do not tolerate. It can be dry mustard. Its solution is sprayed on plants.

Black pepper will also be effective - it can be sprinkled around the plants. Another eco-friendly way to control snails is with orange peels. Spread them near the plants in the evening, and in the morning, when snails come to gnaw on them, collect them along with the peels and dispose of them.

Garlic is an excellent repellent against snails. Its smell will scare away these pests, as well as other parasites that will try to attack your plants. Take 4 chopped garlic cloves and pour a liter of boiling water over them. Leave for 12 hours, strain and spray the solution at the roots of the plants.

Table salt is another way to get rid of snails. Dissolve 30 g of table salt in 500 ml of warm water and spray the solution on the ground, in the places most frequented by pests. Perform this treatment in the evening or early in the morning, when snails go "hunting".

Find out which flowers and plants are best to sow in September.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!