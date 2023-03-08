Ukraine will be 'rocked': astrologer named the most dangerous days in March and pointed to threats

Ukraine will face a difficult period in March 2023, with a number of challenges and strong negative influences. At this time, it is important not to fall for provocations and remain calm.

This was stated by astrologer Anna Vergeles. According to her, the most difficult period for Ukrainians will be from 13 to 22 March.

"On the one hand, it's Neptune, when everything is uncertain, unclear, and there are a lot of questions. By the way, a lot of problems will be in the information space. There will be a lot of misinformation, attempts to 'sway' people, and a lot of double statements from politicians. This is not only in our country but also at the international level," she stressed.

Vergeles stressed that Ukrainians need to carefully check information and not to fall for "fakes" that may appear in the information space.

As UAportal previously reported, clairvoyant and psychic Valeriy Shatilovich said that Ukraine would gain many victories in 2023, but there would be no complete de-occupation. Crimea can be returned to our country through diplomatic means, but the issue will take years to resolve.

In turn, astrologer Dmitriy Uranus said that there will be a threat of invasion from Belarus in April 2023, but the enemy troops will only make a distraction. The heaviest fighting in the east and south of Ukraine will take place in May and June, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces will destroy almost all Russian mobilised soldiers.

Uranus also added that Russia must be defeated in the war against Ukraine, only if the occupiers are completely defeated can further Kremlin aggression be avoided. If the Ukrainian Armed Forces bring the war to an end, negotiations on Russia's surrender will take place in 2023.

He stressed that after retreating from Kherson, Russian troops would not dare to attack the city again, as they no longer have anything to conduct offensive operations in this direction. In addition, the blowing up of bridges literally cut off their way back.