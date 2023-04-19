Ukrainians will be able to receive two pensions: what are we talking about

The draft law on accumulative pension provision has been submitted to the Parliament. The document is registered under No. 9212.

The main task of the document is to relieve the burden of the solidarity pension system and ensure large payments to future pensioners. Sotsialka writes about it.

It is noted that the implementation of the accumulation system is necessary so that citizens can receive payments.

After the introduction of the second, accumulative level of the pension system, a number of changes will take place. In particular, employees will pay mandatory monthly contributions to the selected non-state pension fund from their salary. Employers will make the same contributions.

Thus, after retirement, Ukrainians will receive two pensions - a state-guaranteed joint pension and a personalized savings pension.

