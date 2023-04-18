Ukrainians can receive more than UAH 6,500 in aid: how to apply

There are international aid programs for Ukrainians affected by the war. One of these programs resumes accepting applications for payments of 6.6 thousand hryvnias.

This is a three-month aid from the UN. This was reported by the organization's press service.

Ukrainians who meet a number of conditions can count on financial aid. In particular, it is:

internally displaced persons (IDPs) after February 24, 2022;

citizens who suffered from the military aggression of the Russian occupiers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions;

citizens who returned to their places of permanent residence after being forced to leave (territories where fighting was going on).

Funds can also be provided to families with children under the age of 18 who are being raised by one parent, as well as to families with seniors aged 55 and over. In addition, families headed by one or more elderly people, families with persons with disabilities, foster families, and other vulnerable categories of citizens can receive payments.

Assistance will be available only to those Ukrainians who have not previously received money from other international organizations.

As a reminder, the French organization Acted pays UAH 2,220 in aid for each family member.

