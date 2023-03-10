Ukrainians were explained whether they should expect an increase in pensions for the military and combatants

In March, large-scale pension indexation was carried out in Ukraine. However, the increase in pension payments did not apply to everyone.

The Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers "On Indexation of Pension and Insurance Payments and Additional Measures to Increase the Level of Social Protection of the Most Vulnerable Populations in 2023" No. 168 of 24 February 2023 regulates the amount of payments. This was reported by Na Pensii.

Starting from 1 March, pensions granted under the Law "On Pensions for Persons Discharged from Military Service and Certain Other Persons" will increase by 19.7%, i.e. by a factor of 1.197.

Video of the day

The increase in payments relates to pensions, not salaries, and only the basic amount of payments without supplements is being increased.

Read also: Some Ukrainians can retire early

The minimum disability pensions provided for by the law have also increased by the same percentage. Now they will range from UAH 5010.64 to 6014.93 for soldiers and another 10-30% higher for senior officers.

In addition, from 1 March, the minimum payments for disabled veterans and combatants were also supposed to increase (by UAH 460-820). However, the relevant clause was removed from the initial draft resolution.

In this case, the minimum pensions remain unchanged and cannot be lower:

for disabled veterans of group I - UAH 13,604.50 (650% of the subsistence level);

for disabled veterans of group II - UAH 10,988.25 (525%);

for disabled veterans of group III - UAH 7,534.80 (360%);

for combatants - UAH 4,395.3 (210%).

As a reminder, some Ukrainians will receive a higher pension. However, this applies to those citizens who are employed. Read more about the funded pension system and double payments in UAportal's article.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!