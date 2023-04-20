Ukrainians were explained who can receive a pension for past years

In Ukraine, some pensioners can return payments for the previous three years. It is about saving payments under certain conditions.

An expert on pension issues and Serhiy Korobkin spoke about the features of pension provision in individual cases. According to him, pension payments for three years can be returned if a person did not receive a pension during all this time.

It is noted that if a pensioner is to receive payments on the card, but during the year does not spend these funds and does not make any transactions, then the payments will be transferred to the post office. In this case, if the person does not collect the pension for another 6 months, the payments are stopped.

In the event of pension termination, payments can be resumed by submitting an application for reinstatement to the PFU. After restoration, the citizen is paid a pension for the last time, but not for more than three years.

We will remind you that earlier the Government made a decision to pay pensions to Ukrainians even in the absence of seniority. This will affect some categories of pensioners.

