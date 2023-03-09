Ukrainians were explained what the housing tax will be in 2023

Every year, Ukrainians pay property tax for the previous tax period. Tax rates are set by local authorities.

However, they should not exceed 1.5% of the minimum wage established by law as of 1 January of the reporting year per 1 square metre. This was reported by Na Pensii.

It is noted that the minimum wage as of 1 January 2022 was UAH 6,500. Therefore, the maximum tax rate for the reporting year 2022 should not exceed UAH 97.50 per 1 square metre.

This tax must be paid by property owners provided that:

a house, if its area is more than 120 square metres;

an apartment, if its area exceeds 60 square metres;

an apartment and a house, if their total area exceeds 180 square metres.

Under martial law, property owners are exempt from paying real estate tax if the property is:

located in the territory where there have been or are still ongoing hostilities;

located in the temporarily occupied territories;

was damaged and became uninhabitable due to hostilities.

