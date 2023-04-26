Ukrainians explained how to increase their pensions on their own

Ukrainians can increase their pensions by up to 50%. This applies to citizens who are officially employed and have gained insurance experience.

To do this, you need to voluntarily increase the retirement age. In particular, instead of 60 years of age, retire at 65 years and 7 months, OBOZREVATEL writes.

According to the law, if a person decides to retire later, pension payments are increased, in particular

if you postpone your pension for up to five years, the amount of payment will be increased by 0.5% for each month without a pension;

if you postpone your pension for a period of five years or more, the amount of your pension will be increased by 0.75% for each month without a pension.

Thus, if you retire 5 years and 7 months later, you can get an increase of about 50%.

Earlier, the Government decided to pay pensions to Ukrainians even if they have no pensionable service. This will affect some categories of pensioners.

