It was explained to Ukrainians how the indexation of pensions will affect subsidies

In Ukraine, a number of citizens have the right to apply for state assistance to pay for communal services. The purpose and size of the subsidy are influenced by the incomes of the household members.

In March and April, pension payments were increased for a large number of pensioners. The amounts of these pensions will be taken into account when the subsidy is allocated.

Thus, during the reassignment of subsidiary payments from May, to the non-heating season, the amount of the pension after indexation will be taken into account in the income.

In the event of an increase in income, the amount of the subsidy will decrease. Exceptions are cases when citizens' other life circumstances change, or the cost of utility payments increases due to an increase in tariffs.

We will remind you that earlier the pension fund named the categories of Ukrainians who can receive a subsidy even without meeting one of the conditions.

