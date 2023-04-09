Ukrainians will be given a limited subsidy for paying for communal services

To Ukrainians who have difficulties paying for communal services in full, the state provides subsidies for the payment of communal services. The subsidy is defined as the difference between the actual cost of the services and the amount that the family can pay. However, it is important to note that the subsidy is provided only for a limited amount of consumed resources, according to established social norms.

According to the Pension Fund of Ukraine, if there are no energy meters in the apartment, then the amount of consumption is calculated according to the relevant social norms, on which the subsidy is then calculated.

Read also: Some Ukrainians can receive 50% more pensions: details

Similarly, the subsidy is calculated on the basis of social norms of consumption in those households where meters are installed. State aid applies only to the amount of consumption that meets the established norms. If the actual volume of consumption exceeds the norm, then residents will have to pay for everything consumed above this norm.

Video of the day

Social norms of energy consumption in apartment buildings are set at the level of 21 square meters of total area per family member or 10.5 square meters for the whole family as a whole.

For example, if a family consists of four people, then the subsidy will be allocated to the total area, calculated according to the formula: 21 sq.m. per person, multiplied by the number of people in the family (4 people), plus 10.5 sq.m. for the whole family, we will get the following formula: 21 sq.m/person * 4 people + 10.5 sq.m = 94.5 sq.m.

Thus, if the total area of the apartment, on which the subsidy is calculated, does not exceed 94.5 square meters, then the family has the right to receive a subsidy for the payment of communal services.

As for the gas subsidy, the norms are set depending on the number of gas distribution points in the apartment. In this case, the following regulations apply:

if there is a gas stove and centralized hot water supply - 3.3 cubic meters per month per person;

if there is a gas stove and if there is no centralized hot water supply - 5.4 cubic meters per person;

in the presence of a gas stove, as well as a gas water heater in the absence of a centralized hot water supply - 10.5 cubic meters.

We will remind you that earlier the pension fund named the categories of Ukrainians who can receive a subsidy even without meeting one of the conditions.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!