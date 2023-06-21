Ukrainian sniper from "Ghost" group effectively shoots at occupant from a distance of 380 metres (video)

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Land Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, posted a video showing a group of snipers called "Ghost" from the Operational Border Guard Battalion eliminating Russian manpower in the Bakhmut sector from a distance of 380 metres. General Syrsky posted this on his Telegram channel.

"Bakhmut direction. It's night. The "Ghost" sniper group of the Separate Presidential Brigade is working. Successful elimination of Russian manpower from a distance of 380 metres. Glory to our warriors," General Syrsky signed the video.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian troops continue to advance on the flanks. Despite the enemy's attempts to stop the advance of Ukrainian soldiers with the help of additional reserves, the enemy forces are gradually being driven out of their positions.

As a reminder, Zaluzhnyi showed how soldiers from the 128th Brigade liberated Pyatikhatky from the enemy.

