Ukrainian brand at the Oscars: what outfits surprised the nominees

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony took place in the United States on the night of March 13. Almost all Hollywood stars attended the ceremony.

Actors, directors, singers, and screenwriters chose the best outfits from the most famous designers for the ceremony. But the Nigerian singer Tems chose a dress from the Ukrainian brand Lever Couture for the event.

Lever Couture is a Ukrainian clothing brand of fashion designer Lessja Verlingieri. She creates fascinating fashionable women's clothing that is popular among celebrities from the world of show business. Lever Couture outfits have been spotted on stars like Lady Gaga, Rita Ora, Gigi Hadid, Gwyneth Paltrow, Katy Perry, Eva Longoria, Britney Spears, Demi Lovato and more.

Video of the day

Read also: Bows, gloves, and minis: trendy wedding dresses for 2023 (photo)

This year, the singer Tems (Temilade Openiyi) impressed with her Lever Couture outfit - she chose a white dress for the ceremony, which emphasized her figure.

Temilade explained her choice of dress as follows: "As soon as I saw this Lever Couture dress, I thought it was a true work of art. I am in love with all of Lessja Velingieri's designs, and I am truly honored to be wearing this dress for my first nomination at Oscar".

By the way, 27-year-old Temilade Openiyi made history as the first Nigerian singer and songwriter to be nominated in the Best Original Song category for the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She was nominated for her song "Lift Me Up".

Here's a selection of photos of the best outfits at the Oscars 2023:

Michelle Williams

Cate Blanchett

Lady Gaga

Janelle Monet

Melissa McCarthy

Pedro Pascal and Salma Hayek

Nicole Kidman

Michelle Yeoh

Halle Berry

Jessica Chastain

Jennifer Connelly

Ana de Armas

Angela Bassett

Danai Gurira

Florence Pugh

Cara Delevingne

Sandra Oh

Here's a look at why Ukraine is dissatisfied with the 2023 Oscars because of the film about Navalny.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!