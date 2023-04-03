Ukrainian militaries destroyed 10 'Wagnerites' near Bakhmut (video)

Ukrainian troops are heroically defending Bakhmut in Donetsk region and successfully repelling the Wagnerites' offensive. In particular, the city is being defended by the soldiers of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko.

The day before, the military managed to kill 10 mercenaries of the Wagner PMC using a DJI Mavic 3 drone in one day.

It is noted that the soldiers of the Code 9.2 group of the 3rd Battalion of the 92nd Brigade skillfully eliminated the invaders.

In the video, you can see how the Ukrainian military discovered the occupiers' hideout and dropped explosives there. Thus, they managed to destroy the advanced group of "Wagnerites".

According to the military personnel, the Russians did not try to save the other occupiers, so they died in the trenches.

The exact time and place of the enemy's destruction is not reported for security reasons.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military conducted a series of successful counterattacks near Bakhmut and "crushed" the enemy. The soldiers of the 3rd separate assault brigade were engaged in the elimination of the enemy.

