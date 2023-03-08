Ukrainian military successfully organized a hunt for two Russian tanks near Vuhledar (video)

The Ukrainian military successfully destroyed the military equipment of the occupiers near Vuhledar in the Donetsk region. We are talking about two Russian T-80BV tanks.

Soldiers of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians organized a hunt for enemy equipment. The OSINT analyst "Osinttechnical" made the information public on Twitter.

"Donetsk region, Ukrainian forces from the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade harass a Russian T-80BV with ammunition dropped from drones, eventually forcing the crew to abandon the tank, which is then destroyed by an F1 grenade fired from the drone into the driver's hatch," the report says.

Video of the day

Read also: The 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade successfully struck Wagnerites in Bakhmut with a mortar

The video shows that the Russians made the inscription "Bee" on one of the tanks and "Barkas" on the other.

At first, our military discovered a tank in a gleam between trees, then dropped a shell from above. When the occupiers decided to change their position, another grenade hit the equipment.

The same story happened with the second tank, however, the drone had to spend more grenades to destroy the enemy's vehicles.

Recall, earlier, in the Luhansk region, Ukrainian border guards destroyed an enemy dugout with occupiers. According to preliminary data, at least three enemies were killed.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!