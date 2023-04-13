The Ukrainian military powerfully destroyed the BC warehouse of the occupiers near Bakhmut (video)

The Ukrainian military continues to destroy the occupiers in the Bakhmut direction in Donetsk region. In particular, recently, defenders of Ukraine powerfully liquidated an enemy warehouse with ammunition.

This was done by fighters of the 45th separate artillery brigade, according to aerial reconnaissance data of the 56th separate motorized infantry brigade. This was announced on the Facebook page of the 45th OABr.

"45 OABr in cooperation with air reconnaissance of 56 OMBr. Bakhmut direction. Minus BC warehouse! Step by step we are going to Victory," the message says.

Video of the day

In the video, you can see several accurate hits on the object, after which the enemy's ammunition detonated. There is no information on whether the occupiers were also liquidated.

The exact time and place of the destruction of the invaders' ammunition are not disclosed for security reasons.

The other day, fighters of the 30th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Konstantin Ostrozhsky were destroyed by the enemy's calculation of the "Kornet" anti-tank missile.

