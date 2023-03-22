Ukrainian tankers showed how they successfully eliminate the Russian invaders in the east of Ukraine (video)

The full-scale war in Ukraine is ongoing. Our defenders continue to win back every meter of land and mercilessly eliminate the Russian occupiers.

A new batch of enemies was destroyed in the east. It was reported on the Facebook page of the 17th Separate Kryvyi Rih Tank Brigade named after Kostiantyn Pestushko.

"Our tankers are destroying the occupiers in the East," the message reads.

Recall, the Bakhmut direction remains one of the hottest on the frontline. Ukrainian soldiers are working tirelessly for victory and peace in our homes.

To recap, the fighters of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade showed how to fight on M-113 and YPR-765 armored personnel carriers in the Bakhmut direction.

