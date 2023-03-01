Ukrainian Special Forces destroyed six enemy tanks in the Luhansk region overnight (video)

Special Forces of the Security Service of Ukraine destroyed six occupants' tanks in one night. The elimination of enemy equipment took place in the Luhansk direction.

The destruction of the enemy was carried out by two groups of officers of the Centre of Special Operations “A". The video was published on the SSU Telegram channel.

"Two groups of officers of the Centre of Special Operations “A" of the Security Service of Ukraine arranged a night hunt in the Luhansk direction. After accurate work with strike drones, the enemy equipment was completely disabled," the message reads.

In the video, one can see how after detecting an enemy tank and dropping ammunition, the occupant's equipment bursts into flames. The Russians mostly tried to hide the tanks among the trees, but this did not prevent our fighters from tracking down enemy armored vehicles and destroying them.

Recall, earlier, Ukrainian defenders in the eastern direction tracked down the Russian invaders, who were setting up their positions from a drone. The enemy was eliminated with an accurate drop from the drone.

