The National Antarctic Research Center showed the incredible landscapes that Ukrainian polar explorers observed in Antarctica. Here, the sky and landscapes were painted in a delicate pink color that filled everything around.

On its Facebook page, the National Antarctic Science Center posted charming photos from the continent, presenting the "pink shade of Antarctica" in "Barbie colors," which is extremely popular after the release of the American fantasy-comedy film based on the story of the Barbie toy from Mattel.

The polar explorers note that in the world's perception, Antarctica may seem remote, harsh and monochromatic. However, in fact, this continent hides an endless variety of colors, which these photos clearly demonstrate.

As part of the Colors of Antarctica project of the National Antarctic Science Center, scientists showed impressive photos of the continent covered in a delicate and romantic shade of pink - which is associated with the famous "Barbie color".

Polar explorers say that the pink hue appears during hot sunrises and sunsets, when the sky is not overcast. Reflected in the ocean, the colors of the sky create a unique gamut, smoothly flowing from pink to pastel shades around, giving the natural landscapes an incredible romanticism.

One of the expedition members, biologist of the 28th Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition Serhiy Glotov managed to take these incredible photos.

Earlier, the polar explorers captured an unusual and rare phenomenon in the sky. They called it " a polar meteorologist's dream ".

