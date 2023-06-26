This summer season, tourists are traveling to the Zhytomyr region in droves. Namely, to the Druzhbivsky quarry. Its beaches are covered with white sand, and the water has a bright turquoise color, like in the Maldives.

It is located near the village of Druzhba. The distance from Kyiv is 235 km. You can't get there by public transport, so you should plan a trip by your own transport. The trip from Kyiv by the E373/M07 highway will take about 3 hours (see the link for directions).

Another problem is that in summer there are a lot of vacationers, especially on weekends. If you want to swim and relax, it's better to choose a weekday.

Druzhbivsky quarry is one of the largest in Ukraine. It was formed artificially. Non-metallic minerals used to be mined here. The bottom of the reservoir is clay.

There are no amenities nearby the quarry, so you won't be able to rest here for long. There are no trash bins, no public restrooms, no places to buy a snack. To do this, you'll have to go to the nearest settlement, the urban-type settlement of Druzhba (Korosten district, Zhytomyr region). Check out the map here.

What this vacation spot looks like:

