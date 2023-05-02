Ukrainian paratroopers eliminate enemy infantry fighting vehicles in Donetsk region (video)

Ukrainian troops are systematically destroying enemy equipment in various parts of the frontline, holding back the occupiers. In particular, paratroopers of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade shot down and destroyed two enemy infantry fighting vehicles.

Elimination of Russian military equipment took place in Donetsk region. This was reported on the Youtube channel of the Airborne Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Paratroopers of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to perform combat missions in certain areas in Donetsk region. One of the most important areas of combat activity is the destruction of enemy equipment damaged in combat," the statement said.

According to the commander of the aerial reconnaissance unit, during enemy assaults, Ukrainian military shoot down enemy military equipment

"But in some cases, it may still be serviceable. To prevent this from happening, we burn enemy combat vehicles with drone drops," the Ukrainian defender added.

In the video, you can see how the military are throwing grenades at the damaged vehicles from drones to completely disable them.

Earlier, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov commented on the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces and explained whether it would take place in the spring, as he had previously predicted.

