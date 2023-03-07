Ukrainian fighters tracked down and eliminated a group of Wagnerites near Bakhmut (video)

Ukrainian fighters eliminated an enemy group of Wagnerites near Bakhmut. The video of the enemy's destruction was posted online.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that a group of Wagnerites recently tried to attack one of the strongholds of our defenders in the Bakhmut direction a few days ago.

"The invaders were stopped in close combat. Having lost some of their forces, the enemy began to retreat. The National Guard's air reconnaissance tracked down the fugitives, and the border guards-mortars eliminated at least 7 invaders," the statement said.

Recall that on Monday, March 6, during the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with the military leadership, decided that the fighting for Bakhmut would continue. At the Staff, the parties stated the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhny and Commander of the "Khortytsia" Operational and Strategic Group of Troops Oleksandr Syrskyi, supported the continuation of the defensive operation and further strengthening of our positions in Bakhmut.

