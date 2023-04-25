Ukrainian soldiers effectively destroy enemy tank and infantry fighting vehicle in gray zone in Donetsk region (video)

Ukrainian troops managed to eliminate enemy equipment in the eastern sector. A Russian tank and an infantry fighting vehicle were blown up.

The video of the elimination of the enemy tank and infantry fighting vehicle in the Donetsk region was published by the Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media. It is noted that the T-72 tank and infantry fighting vehicle "were blown up right in front of the enemy."

The command reported that the enemy equipment was located between the positions of the defense forces and the Russians - 150 meters from the enemy.

"This area was clearly visible to enemy observers. Nevertheless, the Ukrainian Armed Forces combat group moved into the gray zone with an order to destroy the Russian equipment. After passing through minefields, the Armed Forces soldiers reached the armored vehicles. During the inspection, important trophies were found: documents, weapons, and radio stations, which our operators took with them," the statement said.

The command noted that the SSO fighters mined the vehicles and returned to their positions. When our defenders were safe, the enemy equipment was blown up.

