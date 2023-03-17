Ukraine is still independent: MUSLI released a video about Ukraine with US President Biden (video)

The Ukrainian band MUSLI UA surprised the audience with a collaboration with US President Joe Biden. The Ukrainians used the American leader's speech in Poland, when he stressed that Ukraine is still independent and free.

Ukraine is still independent and free are the words that became the title of the band's new track. The song was published on the band's YouTube channel.

"They targeted civilians with death and destruction. They used rape as a weapon of war. A year after the bombs started falling. Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine. Ukraine is still independent and free," Biden said.

The video shows a lot of footage from 2022: tanks, seizures, shelling, the work of our military defending Ukraine, photos from de-occupied Kherson.

We would like to add that MUSLI UA have been carefully hiding their faces and not giving out their real names since the band was founded. Many people first learned about MUSLI after the release of a remix with an emotional interview with Oleksandr Povorozniuk, the Ingulets "PAPA", called VOVA їBash їх Blyad'.

