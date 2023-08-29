Depressing and spoiling the mood: designers named three colours that are better not to use in interior design

Colour affects not only the aesthetics of a room, but also our emotional state.

It is important for all of us that the home is a place of positive energy. It is a place of renewal, and the role of colour in this process is great.

Interior design professionals identify three shades that can negatively affect mood and cause depression.

Red

This colour is associated with danger and is one of the most aggressive colours. It evokes associations with anger and cruelty.

Red can cause heart palpitations, hypersensitivity, and even fever. On the other hand, this colour also symbolises love and passion. It can be used in the interior, but only as an accent, i.e. used in limited quantities.

Grey

Pure grey does not have any bright positive properties. Some people feel calmed by this colour, but for most people it is associated with boredom. Nevertheless, grey is a popular option for interiors because it helps to reduce visual overload.

Black

This category also includes dark deep blue and other deep dark shades. It is believed that this colour stimulates the brain, but at the same time, it is difficult to relax in a room decorated in this colour scheme.

Instead, you should choose yellow, which also stimulates the brain but promotes a sense of calm. Pastel shades of yellow can relax and evoke pleasant memories of happy moments and sunny days.

