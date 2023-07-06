A short video appeared on the TikTok platform and quickly spread, offering a way to quickly peel potatoes. The video has gained almost 7 million views, about 240 thousand likes and a thousand comments.

The author of the video did manage to quickly peel potatoes within 5-7 seconds, but it should be noted that he did not use a full bucket of potatoes.

To quickly peel small, young potatoes, you can use an extraordinary method by using a drill and a toilet brush. This method allows you to effectively cope with the peeling in a short period of time. However, it is worth noting that this method is best suited for private homeowners, as working with a drill can be quite noisy. Below are the steps to peel potatoes with a drill:

Put the potatoes in a bucket of water; Cut a new toilet brush in half; Insert the brush into the drill; Turn on the drill and lower it into the bucket of potatoes.

It is important to make sure that the drill does not get into water or get wet, as this can be dangerous. With this method, you can quickly peel small young potatoes. However, it is worth noting that the disadvantage of this method is that you splash a lot of dirt around.

