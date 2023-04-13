Surprise everyone: How to cook pickled eggs in just 1 day

Pickled eggs are a great snack that you can easily prepare at home. You can use either chicken or quail eggs for this recipe. Their unsurpassed and piquant taste will not leave anyone indifferent, because they are perfect both as a separate dish and as an addition to various dishes.

Since Easter is celebrated in Ukraine and everyone will have plenty of this product, pickled eggs can be an excellent option for breakfast to set off with energy for the whole day. Here is a simple recipe for pickled eggs that you can prepare in 1 day.

Ingredients:

Chicken eggs - 8 pieces or quail eggs - 15 pieces;

Soy sauce;

Sugar - 0.5 teaspoon;

Salt;

Carnation;

Black pepper;

Water;

Sake or rice vinegar - to taste;

A jar for pickled eggs (you should choose one that is not too large);

Boil the eggs until ready, and peel them carefully so as not to damage the protein. Transfer all the eggs to the jar. Add sugar, salt, cloves, black pepper, soy sauce (80 ml), and sake or vinegar. You can not add sake, but it adds a spicy taste to pickled eggs. Fill the jar with boiling water and close the lid tightly. Put the pickled eggs in the refrigerator for 1 day.

The very next day you will be able to enjoy a delicious and unusual snack. Bon appetit!

