The end of the grape growing season is an important moment in the cultivation of this plant. Grapes lose many vital resources that can be successfully restored thanks to care and additional nutrition.

This is necessary to prepare the plant for safe wintering and ensure high-quality fruiting in the next season, Ukr.media writes. Let's have a look at how to properly feed grapes before winter.

Feeding with chicken manure until mid-October: One of the ways to feed grapes is to use chicken manure infusion. To do this, mix chicken manure with water in a 1:4 ratio and leave this mixture in a warm room for 4 days. Then dilute the resulting infusion 10 times more with water. You will need to use 0.5 liters of this fertilizer for each grape bush. If you use pure chicken manure, then it will be applied in the amount of 1 kilogram per square meter. Mineral fertilizers with phosphorus and potassium in November: In late autumn, at the end of October-November, it is recommended to apply mineral fertilizers with phosphorus and potassium. To do this, you can use a universal solution, where 20 grams of superphosphate, 10 grams of potassium salt, and 25 grams of potassium sulfate are added to 10 liters of water. This amount of fertilizer is enough for one grape bush. Use of furrows for fertilizing: For better assimilation of the fertilizer, you can create furrows about 30 cm deep around the bush and pour the fertilizer into them. This will help the plant to better assimilate the necessary elements. To ensure that the fertilizer is not washed away by precipitation, mulch the trunk circle.

It is important to take into account the needs of a particular grape variety and the climatic conditions of your region, as fertilization may vary. You should also follow the recommendations of experts and take care of grapes according to its needs.

