Surprise your guests: bell pepper jam for the winter from Yevhen Klopotenko

It has a jam-like consistency, not too sweet and very tasty. A jar of this pepper jam will always come in handy in the kitchen, as it tastes perfect as a spread on toast or crackers, as a marinade or sauce for meat, a sauce for burgers and various sandwiches.

Ingredients:

1 kg of bell peppers

500 g of sugar

1 hot pepper

2 cloves

1 cinnamon stick

1 lemon / lemon juice

100 ml of water

Method of preparation:

1. Peel the sweet peppers from the seeds, cut them into small pieces and put them in a large saucepan.

2. Add the sugar, water, cloves, cinnamon stick, and juice of one lemon to the pot. Stir and put everything to boil over low heat for 30 minutes.

3. After 30 minutes, remove the pan from the heat, remove the spices and blend the vegetable mixture with a blender right in the pan. Then cook the peppers for another 15 minutes over low heat.

4. Sterilize the jars and lids. Pour the still hot jam into the jars and tighten the lids.

